Game Changer! New Technology Can Extract Water and Fuel from Salty Water!

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Researchers have developed a new system to separate salty water into both breathable air and fuel simultaneously in a major breakthrough for life here on Earth and even future colonies on Mars.
Engineers at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis developed a patented brine electrolysis system that not only works without the need for purified water but actually performs better thanks to the saltiness of the input water. -
Learn More: https://www.rt.com/news/508319-oxygen-fuel-salty-water-mars/
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