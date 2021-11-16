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Ivo Sasek advises journalists: Pull your head out of the noose before it's too late
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71 views • November 16, 2021
Once again, whole squadrons of the highest-ranking mainstream media are showing their desire to attack Ivo Sasek and his works (Kla.TV, AZK, OCG, etc.). Because the aggressors like to play "all against one", so that no ordinary mortal could do justice to their flood of accusations, Sasek is once again taking a deep breath - "only once for all", but properly! Journalists, dress warmly, a different wind is blowing now ...
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✓ www.kla.tv/20577
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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