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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1693 - Jenzen Counts - Report on the crime
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23 views • July 14, 2021
Jenzen’s mother Dusti was loading groceries into her vehicle, when the suspect grabbed Jenzen, who was in a car seat, and slammed him to the ground, before walking off. Dustin, who remained strapped in the car seat, suffered minor injuries because the car seat protected him. The suspect then nearly bent a parking sign to the ground, before wandering off into a nearby neighborhood, where he was arrested after fighting with police. The suspect claims to have smoked laced marijuana before the incident.
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