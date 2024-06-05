Cults on the Left and Right, Compromised Media, Alex Jones FBI Raid w/ Shannon Joy









Masterpeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308Show more





RedPill Expo: Get your tickets or learn more at https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/ref/211/ (Use code "sarah" or "sarahw" to save 10%)





Leela Quantum: Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop





Conservative powerhouse, Shannon Joy, joins the program to discuss the dangerous cult of party and how it is polarizing the country away from solving issues. We discuss the compromised media and the games being played for confusion and effect in this 5th generation war we are living through. You can learn more about Shannon Joy on her website at https://theshannonjoy.com/





Join my newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com

Join my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com





Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop





MUSIC CREDITS: In Epic World by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:96cdf85bcd0224c0