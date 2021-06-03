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Tanya Gaw of Action4Canada inspires ACTION!
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73 views • June 03, 2021
Tanya Gaw of Action4Canada inspires action - We don’t need to be experienced change-makers in order to create the change we need in this crisis for our humanity!
Learn more about Action4Canada and discover how you can support their efforts and be part of the action!
https://action4canada.com/
Links to Chris Sky interview mentioned in this video (it’s on our other channels too):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r8obfkMSir89/
https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=432
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Learn more about Action4Canada and discover how you can support their efforts and be part of the action!
https://action4canada.com/
Links to Chris Sky interview mentioned in this video (it’s on our other channels too):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r8obfkMSir89/
https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=432
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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