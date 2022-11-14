The Cloud and the Fire-charles lawson bible sermon-nov 13 2022

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Over and
Over Again in Scripture, God Reminds His People of How He Delivered Them
Out of Egyptian Bondage. Paul Speaks, Too, of Five Special Revelations
That Had Been Given to Israel. And He Tells the Corinthians That Journey
of the Wanderers in the Wilderness Were Examples to Us. We Need to Take
Heed