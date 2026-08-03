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THERE WAS LESS THAN ZERO SCIENCE BEHIND THE COVIDIOCRACY❗
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Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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Moody walked in with Fauci's OWN diary and laid out the masks, the vaccines, and the cover-up... Democrats spent the whole hearing trying to STOP her.


Source: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/19AocVfCUH/


VIDEO: Senator Moody Holds Fauci to Account for Misrepresentations to the Public during COVID


WASHINGTON, D.C.—Senator Ashley Moody demanded answers from Dr. Anthony Fauci for the federal government’s COVID-19 response during his testimony in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Hearing.


“While Fauci and Democrats pushed policies that misled the public and harmed families, businesses, and communities across the country, Florida stood as the beacon of freedom in a sea of shutdowns and pushed for advice actively based on science. I will never stop fighting for and standing up for Floridians’ God-given freedom,” said Senator Ashley Moody.


BACKGROUND:


During her time as Attorney General, Senator Moody supported Florida’s efforts to reopen the economy and protect residents, workers and businesses during COVID-19.


Moody worked with Governor DeSantis on the Re-Open Florida Task Force that was instrumental in opening businesses and schools.


As the former Attorney General, Senator Moody led 20 other states in a multistate legal action against the Biden administration’s unlawful mask mandate on public transportation.


Senator Moody boldly advocated for restarting the cruise industry after it had been shut down for more than a year, challenging the CDC’s restrictions on Florida’s cruise industry, and arguing they harmed the state’s ports, tourism economy, and workforce.


Senator Moody also opposed federal vaccine mandates and supported legal challenges to those requirements. Moody led a coalition of 21 state attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the commonwealth of Kentucky’s multistate suit against Biden’s federal contractor vaccine mandate.


Early in the pandemic, Senator Moody activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline for essential supplies and issued consumer alerts warning about COVID-19 related scams.


Her office investigated complaints involving essential goods, fraudulent schemes, and recovered more than $11 million.


View Senator Moody’s full hearing remarks here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EbhiR1nPZfY


https://www.moody.senate.gov/press-releases/video-senator-moody-holds-fauci-to-account-for-misrepresentations-to-the-public-during-covid/ [go here to see hyperlinked text]

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anthony faucicovidiocracyashely moodyless than zero sciencemisrepresentations to the public
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