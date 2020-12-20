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BREAKING NEWS, Pfizer COVID 19 VACCINE, It Is Alleged The Nurse that fainted live on air has now DIED.
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36815 views • December 20, 2020
20 December 2020
The Nurse Manager Tiffany Dover that fainted Dies 8 to 10 hours later After Taking Pfizer Covid Vaccine
(WRCB Channel 3 Eyewitness News)
20201219-Tennessee Nurse Dies After Taking Pfizer Covid Vaccine Update
According to the mirroe source
https://lbry.tv/@Corona-Mix:b/20201219-Tennessee-Nurse-Passes-Out-After-Taking-Pfizer-Covid-Vaccine-And-Dies-8-Hours-Later:f
It is alleged the Nurse that was seen being filmed live who fainted whilst giving an interview after receiving the Pfizer-Covid Vaccination died 8 to 10 hours after receiving the vaccination. The hospital where the vaccination was administered was CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Tennessee. The nurse was alleged to be aged 42 with two children. She was in good health, white Caucasian.
I have not found any confirmation reports about her death but I can confirm it was the Pfizer Covid Vaccination being administered. There are lots of reports calling this a hoax but no confirmation she is alive and well. Interestingly, WRCB Channel 3 Eyewitness News who carried out the interview with the nurse have withdrawn all content including the fainting they filmed. This could be consistent with the thumb nailed facebook comment where talking about her aunt she says family doesn't want publicity or for her name to be remembered like that?
OTHER RESEARCH FOUND
Posted by
u/chiamalogio
1 day ago
Tiffany Dover, the nurse that fainted for the Vaccine is dead.
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/kg567r/tiffany_dover_the_nurse_that_fainted_for_the/
The Nurse Manager Tiffany Dover that fainted Dies 8 to 10 hours later After Taking Pfizer Covid Vaccine
(WRCB Channel 3 Eyewitness News)
20201219-Tennessee Nurse Dies After Taking Pfizer Covid Vaccine Update
According to the mirroe source
https://lbry.tv/@Corona-Mix:b/20201219-Tennessee-Nurse-Passes-Out-After-Taking-Pfizer-Covid-Vaccine-And-Dies-8-Hours-Later:f
It is alleged the Nurse that was seen being filmed live who fainted whilst giving an interview after receiving the Pfizer-Covid Vaccination died 8 to 10 hours after receiving the vaccination. The hospital where the vaccination was administered was CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Tennessee. The nurse was alleged to be aged 42 with two children. She was in good health, white Caucasian.
I have not found any confirmation reports about her death but I can confirm it was the Pfizer Covid Vaccination being administered. There are lots of reports calling this a hoax but no confirmation she is alive and well. Interestingly, WRCB Channel 3 Eyewitness News who carried out the interview with the nurse have withdrawn all content including the fainting they filmed. This could be consistent with the thumb nailed facebook comment where talking about her aunt she says family doesn't want publicity or for her name to be remembered like that?
OTHER RESEARCH FOUND
Posted by
u/chiamalogio
1 day ago
Tiffany Dover, the nurse that fainted for the Vaccine is dead.
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/kg567r/tiffany_dover_the_nurse_that_fainted_for_the/
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