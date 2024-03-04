DISCLOSURE | PASCAL NAJADI INTERVIEW 02/28/2024

Pascal Najadi is a retired Swiss investment banker, filmmaker and author, a former
officer in the Swiss Air Force, where he testified and presented evidence before USAF
and USSF JAG Corps officers on January 27, 2024. He also testified first-hand, without
a lawyer, as a direct victim of serious crimes against humanity and corruption
committed by the current and previous Swiss governments.
In addition, he provided a complete list of the individuals and organizations involved
in the criminal acts related to the mental operation of COVID-19 and the lethal and
harmful injections of the biological weapon of COVID-19.
These include members of the current and previous Swiss governments, judges and
prosecutors in Swiss courts, supranational bodies, NGOs and various natural and legal
persons.
Finally, we must emphasize that it refers to the Secretary of Defense of the USA, who
by law exclusively executes the orders of the current President and Commander-in-Chief
of the USA in time of war, Donald J. Trump, and is placed exclusively under his
orders, based on facts of the following legal bases, which are now made public on US
.gov websites and can be checked by anyone.
https://rumble.com/v4grj8h--2024-pascal-najadi-najadi-disclosure.html
