Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Part 2: Director's Documentaries Being Censored by Politicians, New COVID Film | Ep 39 Susan Downs
15 views
channel image
We The Patriots USA
Published 20 days ago |

Part 2: Director Dr. Susan Downs on her new documentary "Something Ain't Right," narrated by Actor Kevin Sorbo who was interviewed in Part 1 of this two-part series on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA. Dr. Downs says her first film "The Big Secret" on the farm & food industry was censored and taken down by Congressman Adam Schiff. So she refused to stay silent and has created her second film on COVID-19, about how doctors were censored and featuring footage of Fauci talking about a "surprise outbreak" in 2017.


Something Ain't Right (Movie Trailer): https://vimeo.com/653513831

Something Ain't Right (Full Film-Password: 1390): https://vimeo.com/690001186

The Big Secret (Full Film):https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_QGPxlx0oOY

The Big Secret (Website): https://www.thebigsecretmovie.com/

Radio Show: https://www.occupyhealth.com/


► Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom


► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast


► Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046


Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/



CSID: 115eba6d57cb63dc



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
rightsecretnone

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket