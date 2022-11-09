Part 2: Director's Documentaries Being Censored by Politicians, New COVID Film | Ep 39 Susan Downs

Part 2: Director Dr. Susan Downs on her new documentary "Something Ain't Right," narrated by Actor Kevin Sorbo who was interviewed in Part 1 of this two-part series on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA. Dr. Downs says her first film "The Big Secret" on the farm & food industry was censored and taken down by Congressman Adam Schiff. So she refused to stay silent and has created her second film on COVID-19, about how doctors were censored and featuring footage of Fauci talking about a "surprise outbreak" in 2017.
Something Ain't Right (Movie Trailer): https://vimeo.com/653513831
Something Ain't Right (Full Film-Password: 1390): https://vimeo.com/690001186
The Big Secret (Full Film):https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_QGPxlx0oOY
The Big Secret (Website): https://www.thebigsecretmovie.com/
Radio Show: https://www.occupyhealth.com/
