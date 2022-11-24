Create New Account
The City of Brotherly Love + the Wicked Drug Scene on Philly's Streets
Recharge Freedom
Published Thursday

Savanna Hernandez went to the streets of #philadelphia to expose the wicked #drug scene that has taken over the streets, the addicts that are littering the public roads, being attacked for attempting to show what was going on, having her equipment stolen, and a leftist Karen trying to tell her she wasn't allowed to film on public streets.It does slightly rattle my libertarian viewpoint that drug should be legalized.

Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cN868nQPcj0


democratsaddictiondrug addictionheroinfentanylphiladelphiakarenneedlesaddictsleftist policiesdecriminalize drugssav sayslegalize drugssavanna hernandezpennsylvania politicsphiladelphia streetsdrug sceneunsafe streetsatticshomeless addictsruins policieselephant tranquilizerneedle exchangedrug disease common drug addiction

