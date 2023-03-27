Create New Account
The Conclusion to "This is Catholic Courage: The Life and Apostolic Mission of Fr. John A. Hardon, S.J."
Joseph Karl Publishing
Published 17 hours ago |

PASSION SUNDAY, 2023: Joseph Karl Publishing's new documentary for every soul on the life and apostolic mission of Servant of God, Fr. John A. Hardon, S.J. has been completed. The release of the conclusion on its own will be followed by the release of the completed documentary.FEEL THE ZEAL!

http://www.josephkarlpublishing.com

catholic priestscatholic teaching materialjoseph karl publishingfr john hardoncatholic biographies

