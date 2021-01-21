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🥗🥔🤩WOW, this VEGAN potato salad is AWESOME | Plus with no DAIRY!
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320 views • January 21, 2021
Welcome to the Berkeley Chefs channel! Join the Berkeley Chef (Jenny) again as she make a yummy plant-based potato salad.
Link for Jenny's Cookbook: (Come back and get it soon!)
*View whole recipe at: https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-make-vegan-potato-salad/
Link to Subscribe: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Join our list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Thanks for watching! Make sure to share, like, subscribe and hit the notification bell to be the first ones to get notified when a new video is out! Thanks for your support!
Link for Jenny's Cookbook: (Come back and get it soon!)
*View whole recipe at: https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-make-vegan-potato-salad/
Link to Subscribe: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Join our list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Thanks for watching! Make sure to share, like, subscribe and hit the notification bell to be the first ones to get notified when a new video is out! Thanks for your support!
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