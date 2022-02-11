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Globalists suddenly REMOVE Covid Restrictions! What’s their real Agenda? DeAnna Deep Dives
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421 views • February 11, 2022
Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine with a deep-dive interview of controversial doctor Dr. Mary Bowden who's been making headlines lately for getting suspended from the notorious Houston Methodist Hospital, then resigned - and now is SUING them -- for daring to treat her Covid patients the right way. Must-watch and share interview!
DeAnna also dives into the hottest headlines of the day - including the CDC changing the definition for "vaccinated" again, and the globalists' sudden lifting of mask and covid restrictions across the US. Why now? Plus, she deep dives into some stunning evidence that the Covid jabs could be causing widespread HIV, and what the elites have coming down the pipe for us. Plus a lot more trending topics of the day!
Be sure to subscribe to Premium Content to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesday and Thursday!
DeAnna also dives into the hottest headlines of the day - including the CDC changing the definition for "vaccinated" again, and the globalists' sudden lifting of mask and covid restrictions across the US. Why now? Plus, she deep dives into some stunning evidence that the Covid jabs could be causing widespread HIV, and what the elites have coming down the pipe for us. Plus a lot more trending topics of the day!
Be sure to subscribe to Premium Content to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesday and Thursday!
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