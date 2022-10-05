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https://gnews.org/post/p1so43df2
10/04/2022 Survey data shows that 60% of China’s foreign trading firms were hit by falling orders. Chinese foreign trade enterprises are currently encountering various problems, such as weakening foreign demand, high overall costs, COVID-19 pandemic recurrence, and rising economic and trade frictions