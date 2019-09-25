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AI will create jobs, raise standard of living: Sandy Weill
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2 views • September 25, 2019
In a wide-ranging interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former Citigroup CEO Sandy Weill discuss investing in artificial intelligence in order to advance biomedical research, the Saudi-Iran conflict and Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren's tax proposals.
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