© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Travel’s collapse hasn’t slowed demand for care the US won’t-Gideon Krausz-Mg Dir-Verita Life Mexico
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • November 06, 2020
As ObamaCare’s high deductibles made patients into price-sensitive shoppers, they learned of high quality yet extremely affordable treatment alternatives south of the border or just a few hours flight elsewhere overseas. The medical tourism market exploded over the last decade.
Verita profited in this growth, offering as a global brand two pillars of patient treatments: one in the early commercialization of breakthrough treatments and products, the other includes comprehensive treatment protocols in prime medical tourism countries such as Mexico and Thailand. Mr. Krausz will explain how they leverage regulatory, cost, and destination advantages and provide international standards of care and service.
But Gideon also will discuss the medical tourism industry in light of its disruption by the travel-killing lockdown, the continuing employer dissatisfaction with domestic health solutions, and most especially via the demand by consumers for more options - including cutting edge therapies not yet available in the US.
Verita profited in this growth, offering as a global brand two pillars of patient treatments: one in the early commercialization of breakthrough treatments and products, the other includes comprehensive treatment protocols in prime medical tourism countries such as Mexico and Thailand. Mr. Krausz will explain how they leverage regulatory, cost, and destination advantages and provide international standards of care and service.
But Gideon also will discuss the medical tourism industry in light of its disruption by the travel-killing lockdown, the continuing employer dissatisfaction with domestic health solutions, and most especially via the demand by consumers for more options - including cutting edge therapies not yet available in the US.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.