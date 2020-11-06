Travel’s collapse hasn’t slowed demand for care the US won’t-Gideon Krausz-Mg Dir-Verita Life Mexico

As ObamaCare’s high deductibles made patients into price-sensitive shoppers, they learned of high quality yet extremely affordable treatment alternatives south of the border or just a few hours flight elsewhere overseas. The medical tourism market exploded over the last decade.



Verita profited in this growth, offering as a global brand two pillars of patient treatments: one in the early commercialization of breakthrough treatments and products, the other includes comprehensive treatment protocols in prime medical tourism countries such as Mexico and Thailand. Mr. Krausz will explain how they leverage regulatory, cost, and destination advantages and provide international standards of care and service.



But Gideon also will discuss the medical tourism industry in light of its disruption by the travel-killing lockdown, the continuing employer dissatisfaction with domestic health solutions, and most especially via the demand by consumers for more options - including cutting edge therapies not yet available in the US.