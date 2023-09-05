17. Monero CLI Wallet: Linux Commands (Survival Kit) - Part 2

This is a ~45 minutes long video. For some reason, I wasn't able to
upload the video in one shot, so I had to break it up in a 4 videos
series. This is part 2.
Linux commands reviewed in this video:
- pwd
- ls
- mkdir
- cd
- cp
- mv
- rm
- touch
- cat
- vim (bare minimum)
- clear
- apt
- more
- grep
- wget
- tar
- hostname
- du
- df
- gpg
- shasum
- tmux
