17. Monero CLI Wallet: Linux Commands (Survival Kit) - Part 2

This is a ~45 minutes long video. For some reason, I wasn't able to upload the video in one shot, so I had to break it up in a 4 videos series. This is part 2.



Continue watching video with part 3 at: https://www.brighteon.com/03edf656-4e84-4478-b11b-6de7dfb9d3e8



Linux commands reviewed in this video:

- pwd

- ls

- mkdir

- cd

- cp

- mv

- rm

- touch

- cat

- vim (bare minimum)

- clear

- apt

- more

- grep

- wget

- tar

- hostname

- du

- df

- gpg

- shasum

- tmux