17. Monero CLI Wallet: Linux Commands (Survival Kit) - Part 2
This is a ~45 minutes long video. For some reason, I wasn't able to upload the video in one shot, so I had to break it up in a 4 videos series. This is part 2.

Continue watching video with part 3 at: https://www.brighteon.com/03edf656-4e84-4478-b11b-6de7dfb9d3e8


Linux commands reviewed in this video:
  - pwd
  - ls
  - mkdir
  - cd
  - cp
  - mv
  - rm
  - touch
  - cat
  - vim (bare minimum)
  - clear
  - apt
  - more
  - grep
  - wget
  - tar
  - hostname
  - du
  - df
  - gpg
  - shasum
  - tmux

Keywords
privacy survival money linux anonymity encryption cryptos monero wallet high-technology

