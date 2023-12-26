Create New Account
Rabotino the largest armor cemetery of the century
The Prisoner
Rabotino #robotyne in Zaporozhye is home to the largest graveyard of tanks and armored vehicles of the 21st century within a radius of 10-15 kilometers, mainly NATO relief hardware. The offensive attempts of Armed Forces of Ukraine were always under intense by Russian Armed Forces, which in total 219 vehicles were destroyed during the unsuccessful counter-offensive.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

zaporozhyerobotynerabotinograveyard of tanks and armored vehicles

