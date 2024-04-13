Create New Account
Sami Shehadeh, TRT correspondent, had his Leg Blown Off by the Strike - part 2
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1020 Subscribers
48 views
Published Yesterday

Sami Shehadeh, TRT correspondent, gets his leg blown off by the strike;

- "Please doctor, give me a steel implant and attach my leg back".

Part 1posted:  An Israeli tank targets a group of journalists with an artillery shell in the Nusairat refugee camp, central Gaza. 

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

