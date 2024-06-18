© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Antisemitism, Attacks On Free Speech & Everything You Need To Know About Brazil
* How do you know American politics is dominated by a uniparty that seeks to oppress you?
* Because both sides oppose free speech.
* Glenn Greenwald explains.
* He is a Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist, author, former constitutional lawyer and host of the nightly live Rumble show “System Update”.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 18 June 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-glenn-greenwald
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1803110427703812383