How Globalists & Communists Encouraged Islamic Terror

Islamic terrorism is in the news a lot today but almost nothing is being said about how the Deep State, Communists, and globalists have all sought to weaponize Muslims, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Under the leadership of KGB boss Yuri Andropov, the Soviets sent thousands of agents into the Muslim world to radicalize Muslims and use them to attack Israel and the West. Western governments, meanwhile, armed and trained Islamic extremists in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, and other nations under various geopolitical pretexts. Now the chickens are coming home to roost.





