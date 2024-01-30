Reaction To Ben Shapiro's New Rap Song

My take on "Facts" by Tom McDonald and Ben Shapiro. Song shoots to #1 on Itunes hip hop charts. My take on why this is not something we should be following. And how we should not be looking at Shapiro and McDonald to be leaders within the conservative movement.
