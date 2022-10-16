https://gnews.org/articles/t53501899
Summary：10/13/2022 SK hynix, Samsung, TSMC win one-year exemptions from new U.S. Chip restrictions on China, their factories in China can keep receiving equipment without additional licensing requirements.
