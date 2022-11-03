Let No Man Deceive YOU

https://sjwellfire.com/news/nasa-to-investigate-ufos-the-great-alien-deception-fdr-175/
Cover a RFB’s experience with a perfect EMP written in the sky and strange invisible craft that went over their head. Do not be deceived, the USA have technology not understood by modern day science. This technology be used to bring in the great alien deception. Plus, what is up with numbers appearing in the sky. Are airplanes capable of doing this?
