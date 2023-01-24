Dr David Nixon believes colloidal gold may eliminate nano technology from our brains

Here is the online link to the information which I spoke about regarding colloidal gold in the above video.
Dr. David Nixon from https://drdavidnixon.com/ joins Maria Zeee of www.Zeeemedia.com to discuss his findings of the Nanotechnology inside of both injected and uninjected individuals, and his findings of how it completely disappears using Colloidal Gold.https://www.bitchute.com/video/W65PmT4GDPVx/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.