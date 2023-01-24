Create New Account
Dr David Nixon believes colloidal gold may eliminate nano technology from our brains
Gretta Fahey
Published Yesterday


Here is the online link to the information which I spoke about regarding colloidal gold in the above video.


Dr. David Nixon from https://drdavidnixon.com/ joins Maria Zeee of www.Zeeemedia.com to discuss his findings of the Nanotechnology inside of both injected and uninjected individuals, and his findings of how it completely disappears using Colloidal Gold.https://www.bitchute.com/video/W65PmT4GDPVx/


groundingearthingmaria zeedr david nixoncolloidal goldfootball stadiumsuniversities are located under strong artificial radiation

