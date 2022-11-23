Dr. McCullough with Emerald Robinson on FDA Ivermectin Lawsuit, Failed COVID-19 Vaccines

Emerald Robinson host of the Absolute Truth reports on the FDA being sued over misleading the public and hospitals about ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, failed COVID-19 vaccines, ill-advised vaccine passports, and re-examination of the entire childhood vaccine schedule.
https://rumble.com/v1wj2l4-dr.-mccullough-with-emerald-robinson-on-fda-ivermectin-lawsuit-failed-covid.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=7
