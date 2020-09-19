Oregano Essential Oil

Oregano Oil has many uses. One of the most popular is an antibiotic substitute to all the pharmaceutical companies making chemical antibiotics, Oregano is completely natural, and much stronger than any made. It comes in capsule form as well as liquid, can be used as a topical disinfectant, and taken orally. I have experimented with it many times over the past 5 years for many uses. I had one doctor at the emergency room tell me I had to take amoxicillin for some cat bites and scratched i got when a wild cat got into a fight with my indoors cat. My arms, and hands had many open wounds from scratches and bites. The doctor had said that cats possess a powerful bacteria and had to have amoxicillin or else I would get infected. I told him I would use oregano, and he was so angered, seem like he wanted to call the police on me. I told him I would come back in a week and let him see, I was still living, and how my idea of Oregano would work. One week later I returned, he took one look, and told me to get out before he called security. Instead of being interested and finding out information, he was totally against any natural healing that took place. Have used oregano for many things and I will swear by it. But beware, many fake oregano products out there, make sure you always buy pure and natural