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The Winter Solstice of Civilization
jroseland
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46 views • December 25, 2020
It's Christmas - the winter solstice. In this 10-minute speech, I offer hope and realism, suggesting that this moment in history is the solstice of something greater.
In this video, for the discerning, I drop black pills (grim truths), red pills (unpopular truths), and white pills (empowering truths) - crossing the chasm from the abstract and philosophical to the pragmatic and personal.

PLEASE share, and send this timely Christmas message to friends and family whose spirits it might fortify in this dark winter.

Music featured
Two Steps from Hell - Victory
Ivan Torrent - Rêverie
Filmed at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sofia, Bulgaria

You can find the speech transcript and everything I mention here, https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/597-winter-solstice-civilization

Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
Keywords
freedomchristmasmotivational2020historyphilosophytyranny2021red pillhopewestern civilizationblack pillxmaswinter solsticejonathan roselandantifragilitylimitless mindsetdark winterat our wits enddecline of civilizationwhite pillcomfort is the enemy
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