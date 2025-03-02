© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A judge claims the control of the executive branch of the federal government belongs to the bureaucracy and not the duly elected President.
Such a ruling is complete, utter, and absolute NONSENSE—totally violating the supreme human law of the land: the Constitution of the United States of America.
#ArticleII, #SectionOne, #SentenceOne