TikTok’s Threat to the U.S. and Its Ties to the CCP

Summary：12/26/2022 MediaBuzz host Howard Kurtz: The Biden administration is slow walking a solution to limit TikTok’s use in the U.S. by calling for a ban on TikTok from devices used by federal employees. The reason is that on one side TikTok spies on US citizens, on the other side TikTok is very popular among young people.
