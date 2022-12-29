Create New Account
TikTok’s Threat to the U.S. and Its Ties to the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gnews.org/articles/634376

Summary：12/26/2022 MediaBuzz host Howard Kurtz: The Biden administration is slow walking a solution to limit TikTok’s use in the U.S. by calling for a ban on TikTok from devices used by federal employees. The reason is that on one side TikTok spies on US citizens, on the other side TikTok is very popular among young people.

Keywords
