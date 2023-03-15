NWO: Pre-teen student reads from sexually-driven book found in school library

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
An 11 year old boy silences members of a school board as he read passages from a sexually-driven book he found at his school’s library.
Satan is truly behind this as he has filled the minds of people running the education system to pervert the minds of your children.
Just another reason to home school your children.
