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Canadian MP Jeremy Patzer: Because of the vaccine policy, countless heroes who have contributed to the country and the city are regarded as second-class citizens today. I will stand up for you.
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120 views • December 22, 2021
https://gnews.org/1773208/

Canadian Member of Parliament Jeremy Patzer: Because of the vaccine policy, countless heroes who have contributed to the country and the city are regarded as second-class citizens today. I will stand up for you.
加拿大温哥华扬帆农场视频组
加拿大温哥华扬帆农场视频组 7 hours ago

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For thousands of workers across Canada, for members of our military, to first responders, nurses, to educators, to janitorial staff who have or facing the loss of their jobs as a result of vaccine mandates.

These are our neighbors, our colleagues, our fellow citizens, many of us sacrifice and give so much to build up our country, and many who have served us throughout the worst of this pandemic.

Yet now in the blink of an eye, the same individuals that we once praised as heroes are being treated as second-class citizens for the decision that every Canadian should have the freedom to make for themselves.

That they add insult to injury, this government is denying them EI, money that they have long contributed to and is rightfully theirs. Mr. Speaker, it’s a disgrace to see how this liberal government is intent on stripping Canadians of their dignity and sending a raft of division from coast to coast.

To all the Canadians who have lost their jobs and to all the constituents who have written notes. I hear you and I will continue to stand for you and for this country, the true north, strong and free. The Honorable Member for Newmarket, Aurora!
Keywords
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