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Vaccines 1960 to 2021 - And The Band Plays On
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116 views • February 03, 2021
1. As the developer of Merck’s vaccine program, Dr. Maurice Hilleman developed more than three dozen vaccines, which is more than any other scientist in history. In this archived interview excerpt recorded by WGBH, Boston’s Public Broadcasting Station, he speaks about the many dangers of vaccines.
2. @11m25s... Registered forensic nurse shares her experiences working with vaccines..
3. @19m02s... Dr. Roger Hodkinson CEO & Medical Director – MA, MB, FRCPC, FCAP ...another health professional expressing more concerns.
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Thanks to Dr. Marco Caravaggio channel...
https://www.youtube.com/user/acndocmarco
Unhoodwinked channel...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjg8DPha1nK-R82X0ucn6Fg
I can't find the link to the nurses video. It might have been deleted but if anyone finds it and posts it in the comments I'll add it to the description.
2. @11m25s... Registered forensic nurse shares her experiences working with vaccines..
3. @19m02s... Dr. Roger Hodkinson CEO & Medical Director – MA, MB, FRCPC, FCAP ...another health professional expressing more concerns.
------------------------------------------------------
Thanks to Dr. Marco Caravaggio channel...
https://www.youtube.com/user/acndocmarco
Unhoodwinked channel...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjg8DPha1nK-R82X0ucn6Fg
I can't find the link to the nurses video. It might have been deleted but if anyone finds it and posts it in the comments I'll add it to the description.
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