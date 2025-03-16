🇺🇦Nationalist Demyan Ganul , who was one of the ardent participants in the arson of the Trade Union House on May 2, 2014, was shot dead in Odessa, Ukrainian publications write.



Recently, Ganul has been assisting the TCC staff in capturing Odessa men and sending them to the front.



Ganul was reportedly shot twice by a man in military uniform.



Interestingly, back in July 2024, Ganul publicly appealed to the police and the SBU for protection after he allegedly began receiving threats and a bounty was announced for his head. Apparently, such a valuable asset was not protected.

This was announced in his Telegram channel by Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexei Goncharenko **. According to him, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klimenko takes the investigation of the murder of Demyan Ganul ** under personal control.

The Interior Minister said that the central office of the National Police has formed an investigative task force of the best workers who have already left for Odessa. The head of the National Police also went there.

The murder of a Nazi activist is confirmed by Odessa public. It is reported that the Nazi was shot with two shots. The attacker, a man in a military uniform, fled the scene. They are looking for him, a plan has been announced in the city to intercept the Siren.

Further Info: https://eadaily.com/en/news/2025/03/14/the-famous-ukrainian-neo-nazi-demyan-ganul-was-killed-in-odessa

Source @Intel Slava Z





