Reiner Fuellmich Trial Verdict | 24th April 2025

The verdict is in: Reiner Fuellmich has been sentenced to 3 years 9 months, minus time served = 2 years 8 months. He served 18 months in pre-trial detention, October 2023 to April 2025, and judge Schindler does not recognize 5 months of this period. This 2-year, 8-month period was not chosen at random. According to Reiner's lawyers, it will undoubtedly break this 1st trial, which was a permanent and scandalous violation of the rule of law, and whose verdict has the sole aim of keeping Reiner neutralized in prison for as long as possible. Through Reiner, we are all being targeted, we who fight for truth, freedom and justice, so violently and systematically attacked since 2020. It's up to all of us, whistleblowers, independent media, informed citizens, victims of pseudo-vaccines, scientists without conflicts of interest, doctors faithful to their Hippocratic oath... all of us who stand determinedly by Reiner's side until justice is done and the truth prevails. - RF report.

Mirrored - Nancy Drewberry





