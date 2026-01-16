God Sent the Delusion: 2 Thessalonians 2:11 and America’s Final Deception

This video examines 2 Thessalonians 2:11 and the biblical concept of a strong delusion, connecting Scripture with psychology, history, and current events in America. As chaos accelerates and institutions collapse, millions remain trapped in normalcy bias, convinced that everything will somehow return to normal. This is not ignorance—it is judgment after truth is rejected. This message is not meant to instill fear, but to expose the deception, awaken discernment, and urge clarity while there is still time.





