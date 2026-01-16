BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
God Sent the Delusion: 2 Thessalonians 2:11 and America’s Final Deception
Think About It
Think About ItCheckmark Icon
151 views • 3 days ago

This video examines 2 Thessalonians 2:11 and the biblical concept of a strong delusion, connecting Scripture with psychology, history, and current events in America. As chaos accelerates and institutions collapse, millions remain trapped in normalcy bias, convinced that everything will somehow return to normal. This is not ignorance—it is judgment after truth is rejected. This message is not meant to instill fear, but to expose the deception, awaken discernment, and urge clarity while there is still time.


If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/


VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/


OUR NEWS WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online

https://thinkaboutit.news


FIND US ON OUR SUBSTACK VIDEO CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/


IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support


EMAIL:

[email protected]


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Keywords
biblical prophecyspiritual deceptiontruth vs deceptionbiblical end timesend times americalast days prophecychristian warninggod sent the delusionamericas final deceptionstrong delusion biblemodern apostasy
