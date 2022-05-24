© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaxxed Kids Are 300 Times More Likely To Die Than Unvaccinated!
Follow
1
Share
Report
380 views • May 24, 2022
Official Data of the U.K. shows the terrible truth about the covid vaccine. Children's immune systems are harmed by the jab and the stats don't lie. Yet, governments don't care and continue to call for more booster shots.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Exposé Article - Official Data shows Children are up to 303x more likely to die following Covid-19 Vaccination than Unvaccinated Children & the ONS is trying to hide it
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/23/children-303x-likely-to-die-following-covid-vaccination/?cmid=8f78b156-fb52-4286-8f55-1675f07cc937
2) Exposé Article - Your Government published data confirming it can take just 5 months for the Covid-19 Vaccinated to develop Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome whilst they had you worried about World War, the Cost of Living & Monkeypox
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/22/your-gov-confirmed-covid-vaccinated-develop-a-id-s-5-months/?cmid=8f78b156-fb52-4286-8f55-1675f07cc937
3) Info Wars - EXCLUSIVE: Multiple Attorneys General Considering Criminal Charges Against Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci for Illegal Gain of Function Research
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=628c0331d0e6371aa17832d3
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Exposé Article - Official Data shows Children are up to 303x more likely to die following Covid-19 Vaccination than Unvaccinated Children & the ONS is trying to hide it
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/23/children-303x-likely-to-die-following-covid-vaccination/?cmid=8f78b156-fb52-4286-8f55-1675f07cc937
2) Exposé Article - Your Government published data confirming it can take just 5 months for the Covid-19 Vaccinated to develop Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome whilst they had you worried about World War, the Cost of Living & Monkeypox
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/22/your-gov-confirmed-covid-vaccinated-develop-a-id-s-5-months/?cmid=8f78b156-fb52-4286-8f55-1675f07cc937
3) Info Wars - EXCLUSIVE: Multiple Attorneys General Considering Criminal Charges Against Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci for Illegal Gain of Function Research
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=628c0331d0e6371aa17832d3
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.