Weekly Updates +Wisconsin Hearings 2020 Election 12 11 20

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LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
back-up channel Created By Divine Design Masfaith3
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American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
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