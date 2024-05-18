Rafah Gaza Displaced Family Gives Update
وصفات سهام هوم Siham recipes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-m_KS41i7M
الاشي الي خفت منه..صار‼️شو ضايل يصير فينا بغزة
The thing I was afraid of...happened!! What will happen to us in Gaza?
