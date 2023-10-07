Israel is under attack

The same lefty Jews that weakened the state and left it open for attack also are pro-weed, pro-gay, etc. Didn't Bennet legalize "medicinal" marijuana fairly recently? I'm thinking that was definitely a contributing factor, a causal component to this outcome. I recall reading an article before that happened that stated, specifically, if YisroEl legalizes even "medicinal," it's enemies win. Looks like that may prove true.

If anyone else wants to donate to Yisrael right now, you can do so here: https://www.jgive.com/new/en/usd/collect/donation-targets/87538/amount

To support the IDF, donate here: https://www.fidf.org/









