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3/2/2022 Miles Guo: The insanity of Russia and the CCP has awakened Germany and Japan, respectively. Singapore will decline, while Taiwan will become a financial empire. The UK will be the new economic superpower, and the landscape of North America and Australia will undergo drastic changes. The CCP and Russia are bound to be finished