BrightLearn - Cancer and the New Biology of Water by Thomas Cowan

In "Cancer and the New Biology of Water," Dr. Thomas Cowan challenges the long-standing oncogene theory of cancer, which attributes the disease to genetic mutations and instead proposes a metabolic explanation rooted in cellular energy dysfunction. He argues that cancer is not primarily a genetic disease but a result of damaged mitochondria, the cell's energy producers, which forces cells to rely on inefficient glycolysis for energy, leading to a chronic energy deficit. This metabolic shift, known as the Warburg effect, is exacerbated by environmental toxins and radiation, further impairing cellular function. Dr. Cowan introduces the concept of "structured water" within cells, suggesting that the breakdown of this gel-like substance disrupts cellular processes and is a fundamental cause of cancer. He explores alternative therapies like mistletoe, deuterium-depleted water (DDW) and NADH supplements to restore cellular health and improve energy production. Additionally, Dr. Cowan emphasizes the role of diet and lifestyle, advocating for nutrient-dense foods and a ketogenic diet to potentially inhibit cancer growth. His book offers a controversial yet hopeful perspective, urging a reevaluation of current cancer research and treatment strategies.





