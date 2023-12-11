Create New Account
Why I am King James Only and So Should You!!!
Here is the link to the 1944 Horizon Magazine and the Article titled "Asia in the Balance of the Scales" written by Occultist Manly P. Hall, where on "Page 13", you can read his admission of the intention to try and pervert the Truth of God's Word preserved for us today in the King James Bible: https://manlyhall.org/prsjournals/horizon/horizon-0401-spring-1944.pdf

I have also launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com

God bless you all.

Mike Keenan.


