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Python Data Types (Numbers, Text, Booleans) | Python Tutorial Ep2
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5 views • April 27, 2021
We take a look at 3 basic categories of Python date types including numbers, text, and booleans. We look at basic arithmetic operations, length, indexing, concatenation, string formatting, and conversion of data types.
Numbers category:
-Integers
-Floats
-Complex numbers
Text category:
-Strings
Boolean category:
-Booleans
In the next video, we'll learn about data structures.
0:00 - Overview
0:40 - Numbers
2:49 - Text
5:46 - Booleans
Numbers category:
-Integers
-Floats
-Complex numbers
Text category:
-Strings
Boolean category:
-Booleans
In the next video, we'll learn about data structures.
0:00 - Overview
0:40 - Numbers
2:49 - Text
5:46 - Booleans
Keywords
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