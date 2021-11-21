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MAX IGAN AT THE OPEN MIND CONFERENCE 2017
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161 views • November 21, 2021
yabba



We all live encapsulated in a control grid that encompasses all our activities during the course of our lives. How did this control system come into being? And what steps can be taken to emancipate ourselves from its clutches? What would happen if we failed to rise to this challenge?

The world is changing rapidly, and while people are busy looking for a remedy in a myriad of directions – spanning everything from anarchism, cryptocurrencies and sovereignty, to off-the-grid communities and far-left political candidates, still many are failing to acknowledge what lies behind the veil and the need to address things at the root core of the problem.

In this hard-hitting presentation, Max Igan reveals the true nature of humanity’s prison and the people farming our governments are involved in. Covering topics from Trump and the path to Persia that is being attempted and the true nature of the dark cabal that operates from behind the scenes, Max reveals the urgency of our situation and the very real need for people to adjust their moral compass, and, in doing so, to become an active voice for freedom.

The lecture covers a wide range of topics – from education, health, the destruction of the Amazonian rainforests, to Max Igan’s recent trip to the Gaza strip.

From the energetic and vibratory nature of matter and consciousness, to the contemporary influence of corporate entities and the irrefutable problems that mankind faces in the age of information, Max Igan connects the dots, providing an enlightening perspective of how to move forwards towards a collective awakening.

Max Igan has spent over 25 years researching the topics he covers in the many radio broadcasts and videos that he has produced. Covering a broad range of subjects, he never fails to inspire with his concise and lucid summation of the shared global situation.

www.openmindconference.com
Max Igan Website: http://thecrowhouse.com/

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhSGTHBOurg
Keywords
military5gtechnologyaicontrolsurveillanceweaponopen mindsmart griddigital currencyyabba
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