Video Emerges of BlackRock CEO Gloating about Using ‘Woke’ Ideology to ‘Force Behaviors’ of Public
127 views
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 17 hours ago |

A video has emerged that shows BlackRock’s chairman and CEO Larry Fink gloating to an audience about his plans to infiltrate society, via corporate America, with “woke” ideologies to “force behaviors” of the public.

Fink, a member of the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF), is a leading advocate of the radical Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) scores movement.

ESG is a set of far-left criteria that pressures companies to become more “woke” to meet the standards.

Keywords
mind controlpropagandanwoglobalismbrainwashingblackrocklarry finkwoke ideologyforce behaviors on publicsocietal transformation

