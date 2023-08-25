When US Presidential Candidate Ramaswamy Announced that He Would 'Stop Funding Ukraine' - The Cheers of the Crowd Speak Volumes

The cheers of the crowd when US presidential candidate Ramaswamy announced that he would stop funding Ukraine speak volumes.
American society is tired of the current administration spending more money and time on Ukraine than on America itself.
