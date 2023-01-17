Create New Account
GRID DOWN - What Now? (A special report with Steve Quayle and Mike Adams)
Health Ranger Report
Published a day ago

A special documentary about surviving when the grid goes down, cell towers are offline and the worst case scenario has emerged. Predictions and analysis from Steve Quayle and Mike Adams. Learn how to maintain communications using satellite technology. See examples of how to have backup power options to keep your electronics, phones, laptops and flashlights fully charged, or even run small appliances. Sponsored by the Satellite Phone Store (SAT123.com)

mike adamscollapsecell towersmobile phonessurvivalelectricitypower gridemergencydisastersteve quaylegrid downcommunicationsblackoutssatellite phones

