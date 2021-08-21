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Review of Weak CDC Science Brief on Community Use of Cloth Masks
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82 views • August 21, 2021
Doctor Gregg Schmedes (New Mexico) reviews the weak CDC document: "Science Brief - Community Use of Cloth Masks to Control the Spread of SARS-CoV-2".
This document was updated May 7, 2021.
Dr. Schmedes shows why this document is a poor reason to require the public to wear masks for SARS-CoV-2.
The CDC document is located at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/science-briefs/masking-science-sars-cov2.html
This document was updated May 7, 2021.
Dr. Schmedes shows why this document is a poor reason to require the public to wear masks for SARS-CoV-2.
The CDC document is located at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/science-briefs/masking-science-sars-cov2.html
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